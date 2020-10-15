Exclusive! Pankaj Tripathi: 50-60 people used to ask me daily about Mirzapur 2

Pankaj Tripathi was seen for the first time on the Hindi film celluloid in the 2004 film Run. He has indeed come a long way in his illustrious journey that's all set to witness a lot more highs. It was Anurag Kashyap's two-part crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012 when people began to notice him as an actor. With the success of the web-series, Mirzapur, the following only quadrupled.

As the second season of the show is all set to drop on October 23, Tripathi talked to Supriya Nair of mid-day.com and spoke about a lot of things, right from his most intense scene to how his moniker in Mirzapur has become massively popular.

Watch the interview right here:

When asked about the most intense scene from the show, the actor revealed, "On the first day of the shoot of the second season, Guru came up to me and said 'Pankaj Ji, Kaleen Bhaiyaa doesn't do like this.' He showed me the scene and said 'This is your character.' I saw the scene and understood where I was lagging. And then I started. I had landed directly from the sets of '83 in London to Banaras."

Tripathi's character was missing in the last episode of Mirzapur and talking about this, he said, "They have actually left the show on a good point. The writing was very engaging and the character build up was strong and this is the reason why people love the show." Divyendu Sharma said the show became too intense for him after a while. Did the same happen with Tripathi?

He said, "An actor is a physical labour, mental labour, and an emotional labour. And it has an impact on your brain and heart. It does affect you while filming. Filmmaking is a very difficult job. The scene where Bablu, Guddu meet Kaalin Bhaiyaa for the first time, that scene was very intense and I really enjoyed filming that."

In these last two years, how many people asked him about the second season? He said, "Don't ask, at least 50-60 people used to ask me daily. We also used to ask Amazon. And finally the date is October 23 and people are going to feel relaxed since a big question has been answered." The actor was shooting for '83 and Mirzapur 2 simultaneously, was it difficult to handle two contrasting characters and worlds?

He said, "It's difficult to tell you the process. I have an experience of 20-25 years in acting so it's very easy for me to switch on and switch off. You have to be aware all the time and I trust my director because I never see the monitor. I completely surrender myself to the director." The next question was about the kind of father he is in reality. He said, "Like the way, I was in Gunjan Saxena."

And what is the one character he has played that he relates to the most? "Maan Singh, the character I have played in '83. I met him, and I'm excited about that."

