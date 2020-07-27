Exclusive Posters: Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shweta Tripathi Sharma in the thriller, The Gone Game

Thrillers seem to be the favourite genre on the OTT platform. The latest one is about to stream on Voot, titled The Gone Game, with an impressive ensemble of Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rukhsar Rehman, Lubna Salim, Indraneil Sengupta, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

Three exclusive posters with three principal characters have been unveiled and they only show how mysterious and thrilling the show can be. The first one that has been unveiled has Sanjay Kapoor, have a look right here:

Next in line is Arjun Mathur, an actor who's known for his choices of films and characters:

And the last one has Shweta Tripathi Sharma, have a look right here:

The show's narrative is set against the backdrop of the Coronavirus pandemic and the death of a character that happens during the lockdown. But is there more than what meets the eye? Is this a virus affliction or a planned murder?

The Gone Game has been shot entirely from the confines of the artists' homes, with the help of ingenious sets and limited equipment. With a gripping storyline and an extremely unique format, the show will certainly promises to be on the viewers' binge-watch list!

