Exclusive! PV Sindhu: Would want Deepika Padukone to play me in my biopic, she's my favourite

Pusarla Venkata Sindhu, better known as PV Sindhu, is one of the most celebrated badminton players in the country.

PV Sindhu has made the country proud on numerous occasions with her achievements in the sport over the years. The 25-year-old shuttler from Hyderabad won the gold medal at the 2019 World Championships.

Many firsts for PV - she is the first Indian woman to bag a silver medal in the Olympics as well as the first Indian player to become a Badminton World Champion. She has also won a gold, silver and bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games.

In a fun and exclusive tete-a-tete, PV Sindhu talks about her life during the COVID-19 lockdown, what does hygiene mean to her, her recent post on Twitter as well as her favourite actress.

Tell us about a day in the life of PV Sindhu during the lockdown. How are you keeping fit during these times?

It was really different for me because at the time we were either playing tournaments or travelling all the time and busy with our schedule. But I was also at home, spending a lot of time with my family while learning new things and hobbies such as painting. Apart from that, I would also train at home when my trainer handed over my schedule to me. So, not only did I keep myself busy, but fit as well.

Your recent post on Twitter gave many fans quite a shock. Could you elaborate on the objective behind it?

Yes actually, the whole motto behind that was that 'I retire from negativity and the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.' It brought our attention to what we are dealing with currently and how we can try out best to move past it and move forward. So, it was basically pertaining to that aspect.

Tell us a little more about Hindustan Unilever's new product Nature Protect. What does hygiene mean to you? How can we improve hygiene standards during COVID times?

I have always actively engaged in partnerships with products that are relevant to current needs and situations. Nature Protect from HUL has released a 60-degree approach, with which they worked on the past few months, in order to help people with a complete new range of products. And these products are something that I need on a daily basis and would use on the go with regards to the current scenario. According to me, hygiene is important in everyone's lives and in such times, being hygienic and safe is of utmost importance. This has a special connect with me, as I keep travelling to different places, so it is vital that I stay safe and take care of myself.

How are you preparing for the upcoming BWF World Tour starting in Jan?

I am really training well and practising hard. I am looking forward to it as it would be my first tournament in a while.

Did you follow the IPL? Which players, teams did you root for?

Well, I was not really following the IPL.

If not a badminton player, is there any career would you have opted for?

When I was really young, I thought of becoming a doctor, but now, I think being a badminton player is much nicer.

If a biopic was made on you, who would think would be suitable to play you?

(Ponders) I think it should be inspirational to youngsters out there as they need to understand how an athlete achieves success or becomes a champion. I think I would prefer my favourite actress, Deepika Padukone, to portray me if at all a biopic on me was made.

