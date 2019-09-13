Exclusive: Sanjeeda Shaikh reveals why she is staying away from television

Sanjeeda Shaikh is currently seen in the music video titled, Ruka Hoon. The music video features Jigar Saraiya and Sanjeeda romancing in the exotic location of Istanbul. Jigar has lent his voice for this song while the duo Sachin-Jigar has composed its music. In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Jigar and Sanjeeda spoke about their experience while shooting for Ruka Hoon and many more things. "The song has crossed 13 million views that too organically, and today's scenario, organic is very important," says Sanjeeda.

Why the title Ruka Hoon? How did you'll come up with the idea of making Ruka Hoon?

Jigar: There is a small little story behind it, which is real. I had gone to a coffee shop and I saw a couple sitting on the other side of the glass. The girl was on the phone and the boy was holding a spin of sugar just ready to put it in the cup of coffee for the girl but he kept waiting for the girl to finish her call. When she finished the call, she looked at the boy (annoyed) and says, 'Who waits like this?'. I could see from the gesture that he was telling the girl, 'How many cubes of sugar do you want?' I think that triggered the whole idea of waiting for a girl. And, this is a very small thing (sugar bit). A boy who really loves a girl can wait for eternity and I think that's when 'Ruka Hoon' started.

Was Sanjeeda always on your mind for this video song? What factors of Sanjeeda made you take not anyone else but her for Ruka Hoon?

Jigar: Sanjeeda was the first choice and the last choice for this video. We believe in pure music and pure video and we needed somebody who could be honest, and who could also look very real. Sanjeeda was the only one we thought of.

How did everything unfold, was it a lot of thought before giving your nod for this music video?

Sanjeeda: Not at all. Jigar called me one day and told, 'I want to meet you' and he didn't tell me why he wanted to meet me. Everyone knows how talented Sachin-Jigar are! So, I knew it would be in the context of music only. I went and met him, he made me hear the song. I heard the song again and again. Sometimes, when you hear the song for the first time, you have this instant liking towards the song, and that's what exactly happened. Then he broke the news that he wants me to feature in it, and I was more than happy. Then he revealed that it will be shot in Istanbul, and I was the happiest. I think everything collaborated really well. This is my first association with Sony Music. I'm so glad to be a part of such a beautiful-looking music video with such a beautiful voice.

In reality, are you guys still stuck somewhere?

Sanjeeda: Life is never complete. So, I am always waiting for something better to happen.

Jigar: I think she's waiting for more positivity. She's way too positive.

Sanjeeda: I don't know why but I get that (compliment) a lot, which is so beautiful. I think that's the best compliment.



We saw you doing a special number in Nawabzaade, and now this music video. Your fans are waiting for your comeback on television.

Sanjeeda: I've done so much on television. I just feel that unless and until there's something creatively brilliant or something different, I will dig my hands to it then only. Right now, I am working on Bejoy Nambiar's film, Taish, which is my feature film. The film will release next year, so, my audience and my fans are going to see me doing that next year, and I have more projects, which I can't talk about right now. I can only say that they'll (fans) be happy to see what I am doing.

