Exclusive: Vidya Balan's post dedicated to paparazzi wins hearts!

Vidya Balan's post with the paparazzi is the sweetest thing you will see on the internet today

One can't refute the fact that the beautiful Vidya Balan is one heck of an actress. She is an exemplar of elegance and versatility, but most importantly she is an all-around great person, who has never let her celebrity status go to her head.

Vidya Balan is one of those rare celebrities who has no airs about her, she is genuinely nice to everyone – be it her team, her fans, the media or the paparazzi. In fact, over the years, Vidya has built a lovely rapport with all the industry photographers and knows each and every one of them. While most celebs often get annoyed by the paparazzi, one will often find Vidya interacting and happily posing for them. She not only knows them all by their names but also happily chats with them whenever possible, inquiring about their health and families.

However, her recent gesture has simply won our hearts. The lovely diva not only posed with the entire pap gang but also took to her social media and posted a heartfelt note for them. Vidya wrote, "Even photographers like to pose for pics. I see these faces and some on a regular basis and over the years I've gotten to know some of them...a little. Spotting them is as comforting today as it used to be threatening at some point (when you didn't want to be found out or maybe today I just like myself from every angle). The paparazzi as they are infamously called have become a very important part of our stardom. So here's a Big Thank You to you guys for all the pics you take at all odd hours at the oddest of places but always with a smile [sic]"

Now, haven't you fallen in love with her all over again? Keep shining and spreading the love, you beautiful lady.

