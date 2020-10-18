Expert approved post-lockdown skin care guide for young women ft. Sukhmani Sadana

The pandemic and the lockdown have taken a deep toll on the health and well-being of many. From watching our lifestyles change completely to being too exhausted get back to routine; our minds and bodies have gone through many sudden changes.

However, one might argue that we have been indoors for a long time which means zero exposure to pollution, frequent makeup, and heat so our skin should be in a better shape by now. But what we also must keep in mind that we ate too much junk during this time, we exposed our skin to increased hours of gadget radiation, stayed away from the morning sun, remained stressed and anxious almost all the time, woke up and went to sleep at abnormal hours, got almost no physical exercise, etc.

A celebrity dermatologist, Dr. Ameesha Mahajan says, “Heightened stress levels have increased skin problems like acne, hairfall etc. Due to the prolonged use of gadgets in this period, a lot of people have also seen worsening of their blemishes and development of dark circles. People have also started developing hand eczemas due to frequent hand washing and use of sanitizers. Mask acne is another problem which is seen due to prolonged usage of masks.”

Importance of preserving

This uncertain period has disturbed our routine and it is important that we start pampering ourselves before the effects run too deep. “I believe that preserving is better than repairing,” says Dr. Mahajan. “So your younger years are the perfect time for you to start taking care of your skin so as to prevent pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles.” Now more than ever, “a lot of people have realised the importance of skincare and healthy skin. With the zoom meetings, a lot of us saw our face and skin more closely than ever. I see a trend where people would focus more on the health of their skin vs covering it with makeup.”

Expert tips

- Use sunscreen

Use a minimum SPF of 30 and a PA+++ rating. It has to be re-applied every 3 hours even if you are outdoors. If you are indoors most of the times, apply once in the morning and once again in the evening. If you perspire a lot you can use it twice more.

- Cut down processed food

We are gradually headed towards unlock but we might still be indoors more than what we used to be. So it could mean continued consumption of junk. Therefore it is important to put a check on consumption of junk food and also smoking. Both of them have a deleterious effect on our skin through direct and indirect pathways.

- Eat antioxidants rich food

Our body produces free radicals in response to stress which need antioxidants to defend our cells and save it from potential damage. Eating foods rich in antioxidants like fruits, nuts etc is a great way to fight this oxidative stress.

- Use topical antioxidants

Agents like Vitamin C Serum are a great way to protect our skin from the UV induced damage and fight the oxidative stress in the skin. It can be safely used in our younger years and has a preventive as well as a reparative role.

- Exercise

Exercising for at least 20 minutes a day, 5 days in a week is one of the most important tips not only for the whole body but also the skin. Exercise helps in reducing our stress levels. The increased blood circulation in our skin also provides nourishment to our skin cells which keeps the skin healthy and vibrant.

- Have a skincare routine

Sukhmani Sadana|Location: W Goa

Manmarziyaan actress Sukhmani Sadana stresses on having a fixed skincare routine. “As much as we’d like it to be that way, nothing good happens overnight. Like building your Abs over those rigorous years or finally brushing your teeth before you hit the bed, we take 40 odds days to make or break a habit,” she reveals. “Similarly skin is an organ that takes its own sweet time to please you but when it does, it’s worth it. For that reason, I have a fixed care routine (which I started only recently- say about 2 years back). And even though it includes basics like washing off my makeup, always using a toner or just applying sunscreen, it’s all come together and slowly but surely made a difference,” she adds.

She urges young women to make skincare a habit because once you start treating your skin like the vital organ it is, it would heal from the inside, which means reduction in skin related issues for the years to come.

