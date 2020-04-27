Experts urge people to avoid mosques as cases spike in Pa

A deserted Jamia Mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramzan, in Rawalpindi on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Pakistan's Coronavirus cases jumped to 12,579 on Sunday after 783 new infections were reported in one day, prompting the government officials and medical experts to appeal to the people to avoid visiting mosques and participating in congregational prayers during Ramzan to contain the spread.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, at least 15 people have died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 269. The number of those recovered also increased to 2,866, it said. So far, 144,365 tests have been done in the country, including 6,218 in the last 24 hours.

As the infections keep growing, Pakistan Medical Association, Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) have urged people to offer prayers at homes and not in mosques. PIMA President Dr Iftikhar Burney warned on Saturday that mosques were becoming a major source of virus transmission.

"Around 6,000 cases for coronavirus surfaced in a month, but the same has doubled in the last six days," he said, warning that the infection would further go up in the coming months of May and June.

The are reports that a 20-point agreement signed by the leading clerics with President Arif Alvi on restricting access to mosques during Ramzan was not being followed completely. Alvi has written a letter to the Imams of mosques urging them to ask worshippers above the age of 50 to pray at home.

