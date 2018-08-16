Explosion blast in Nalanda house injures 4 kids, one critical

national

Representational picture

Four children were injured in a blast that was triggered when they were fiddling with a bag containing explosives at a village in Bihar's Nalanda district, police said. The incident took place in Etvarsarai village under Rahui police station today and the injured include Raushan Kumar (12), Jiya Kumari (8), Vikki Kumar (6) and Gautam Kumar, SHO Alok Kumar said. He said the explosion took place inside a decrepit house.

The house was purchased from its original owner Shivkumar Sao by Sitaram Jamadar a fortnight ago. Today, Jamadar entered the premises along with a number of his family members to clean up the dilapidated structure when the children found the abandoned bag and was fiddling with it, leading to the explosion.

The children have been admitted to a hospital where the condition of one was stated to be critical, the SHO said, adding that a police team went to the spot and detected three more bombs inside the bag which were defused.

