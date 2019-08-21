Ex-village head shot dead on his way to a shop in Baghpat

crime

Baghpat (UP): Three motorcycle-borne miscreants on Wednesday shot the former head of Dhanaura Silverpur village in the district. The victim Rishipal Rana, 55, was going to a shop on Tuesday night on his motorcycle when the assailants on two other motorcycles intercepted him and opened fire at him.

He was killed on the spot, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Singh on Wednesday. The assailants also took away Rana's licenced revolver, the ASP said.

The victim's family has lodged an FIR against unknown persons, said the ASP, adding further investigation is going on in the case.

In another incident, three men have been arrested in Muzaffarnagar for planning to kill a former village head. The incident happened in February 2019. Three pistols and a car have been seized from the accused, police said. One of the arrested accused was wanted in 17 murder cases, SP (city) Omvir Singh said, adding all the three accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

