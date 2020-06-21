F1 champ Lewis Hamilton mourns death of pet dog Coco

British Formula One star Lewis Hamilton is heartbroken after being unable to revive his pet dog, Coco as she died in his arms.

In a lengthy Instagram post, he wrote to his 16.8 million followers: "Last night at around 9pm, my beautiful little girl Coco died at home with the family by her side. Her little heart gave in. We think it was a heart attack. I tried to revive her but it was of no use. She’d had the best day, happier than I’d seen her in a long time. She was such a special dog, born with so many problems and I feel so lucky to have adopted her.

"On her last day, we shared a special moment, playing together which I will never forget. I will miss her snoring and how happy she always was to see me. She was only six, healthy and happy. Naturally, my heart is broken but I hope she’s in a better place with my Aunty Diane. Wanted to share with you and thank those of you who loved and cared for her. #coco #restinpeace."

