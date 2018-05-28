F1: It's redemption, roars Daniel Ricciardo after Monaco GP title

Two years after narrowly missing out on winning Monaco GP due to a late pit stop, Red Bull star vrooms from pole to finish; Vettel is second, Hamilton third



Red Bull Racing's Daniel Ricciardo celebrates atop the victory podium with his trophy after winning the Monaco F1 GP at the Monaco Street Circuit on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Daniel Ricciardo came of age as a world championship contender yesterday when he overcame chronic power problems to claim a redemptive triumph for Red Bull at the Monaco GP.

Back in 2016

Two years after being deprived of victory by a bungled late pit stop in 2016, the ever-smiling Australian led from pole to flag, on the way resisting sporadic pressure from Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari. It was his first Monaco victory, his second this season and the seventh of his career, but a landmark feat heralded by his team boss Christian Horner. “You have done an amazing job there — you're our hero,” said team chief Christian Horner, who revealed that Ricciardo had lost a potential two seconds a lap when an engine part failed.



Red Bull Racing's Daniel Ricciardo in full flow during the Monaco F1 GP on Sunday. Pic/AFP

“I don't know how you did that. Unbelievable. Payback,” Ricciardo was overjoyed. “Two years in the making — I finally feel like the redemption has arrived. We had problems. We had a lot to deal with during the race. I felt power loss and I thought the race was done. We got home just using six gears. But I'm stoked.... There were a few doubts that came in mid-race, but we've won Monaco! It feels good.”

Ricciardo came home 7.3 seconds clear of Vettel after 78 largely processional laps with championship leader Lewis Hamilton finishing third for Mercedes. Hamilton's lead was trimmed from 17 to 14 points in the title race. “Thank God it's over. That was the most boring race I've taken part in. Big congrats to Red Bull and to Daniel. They did a great job and were the quickest,” said Hamilton.

Tricky race: Vettel

Vettel said: “We had the pace, it was a tricky race. Daniel had the answers. He was a bit stronger, we couldn't follow. I was going through the tyres a bit quicker.” Kimi Raikkonen finished fourth in the second Ferrari ahead of Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes.

