F1: Mercedes to use all-black livery for final six races

The Mercedes cars in Formula E season will witness all-black base livery for the final six races of the season. This comes after Mercedes had earlier changed its colour from silver to black for the revamped 2020 Formula 1 season. Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team announced the change on their Twitter handle and their post read: "We stand against racism. Our team will contest the season's final six races with an all-black base livery, taking a firm stand against racism and all forms of discrimination while advocating greater diversity."



Mercedes' reigning F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been particularly vocal about racism and he has spoken time and again about the same since the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police personnel in May. Prior to the season, Hamilton had also unveiled a new helmet in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. His customised helmet came after Mercedes had announced black-liveried cars for the 2020 season.



Apart from the 'Black Livers Matter' message, Hamilton's gear has 'Still We Rise' message engraved on the back of the helmet which is predominantly black in colour with shades of purple. "The whole reason my helmet has changed colour, the suit has, and also the car, it's all for equality above all, and just really continuing to solidify that message," Hamilton had said in a video uploaded on his Twitter handle.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever