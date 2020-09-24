F1 racer Nico Hulkenberg set to tie the knot with fashion designer girlfriend Ruskyte

German Formula One star Nico Hulkenberg took to social media to announce his engagement with Egle Ruskyte. Hulkenberg proposed to his girlfriend on their recent trip to Venice. The F1 star and the fashion designer from Lithuania are in a relationship since 2015. Hulkenberg started dating Ruskyte a year after his split from police officer Laura Zinnel.

Hulkenberg Instagrammed this picture for his 9,55,000 followers over the weekend and captioned it: "Family Portrait!" Meanwhile, Ruskyte shared the same picture and wrote: "Mrs and Mr Hulkenbergs to be #loveyou." The couple's pet dog, Zeus, accompanied them on their romantic getaway. The couple looked loved-up as they posed with a picturesque bridge in the background.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Ruskyte studied at the university in her home country of Lithuania. She owns a fashion business and specialises in handmade crochet clothes including beachwear.

On Tuesday, Ruskyte celebrated her birthday in Monaco by sharing a picture in a gown holding a bunch of roses and wrote: "#birthdaygirl ps wearing no crochet today."

