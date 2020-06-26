F1 Red Bull team boss Christian Horner's wife Geri adopts a pony
British pop singer Geri Horner, who is married to Red Bull Racing Formula One team boss Christian, has adopted a rescued pony.
Former Spice Girl, Geri, 47, who has Bluebell, 14, with ex-partner Sacha Gervasi and Montague, three, with Christian, recently Instagrammed this picture to her one million followers and captioned it: "Hello! This is Zebi — very friendly. [He's a rescue pony — we've adopted him]."
In 2015, singer Geri got married to Christian at St Mary's Church in Woburn, Bedfordshire.
