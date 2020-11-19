F1 star Lewis Hamilton named UK's most influential black person

Britain Formula One star Lewis Hamilton has been announced as the most influential black person in the UK. According to a report in BBC Sport, Hamilton, who recently won the World Championship for a record-equalling seventh time, topped the Powerlist 2021.

The annual list of the most powerful people of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage in the UK is ranked by independent judges chaired by retired High Court judge Dame Linda Dobbs, in partnership with law firm JP Morgan. The two big themes that were in focus this year were COVID-19 and racial injustice.

The Top Three of the list includes professor Kevin Fenton, the Regional Director of Public Health England (PHE), finishing second and British rapper Stormzy came third.

Talking about the achievement, Hamilton said: "I am so proud to be acknowledged, especially within the black community. I like to think that I'm just a part of a chain of many people trying to push for change."

