Fabio Quartararo wins season-opening Spanish GP

Yamaha SRT's Fabio Quartararo celebrates on the podium after winning the MotoGP's Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez, Spain, yesterday. Pic/AFP

Fabio Quartararo became the first French rider to win a Moto Grand Prix since 1999 as he took the flag in the season-opening race in Spain on Sunday.

Quartararo, 21, who rides for the Yamaha satellite outfit, had started on pole position and his biggest threat, reigning world champion Marc Marquez, crashed out on lap 20.

'Most beautiful day'

"It's the most beautiful day of my life," an ecstatic Quartararo said as his team celebrated.

Marquez had already come off the track on the fourth lap of a race held in sweltering conditions but just managed to hold on and got back in contention.

But worse was to come on the 20th lap when the Spaniard, who was lying third, lost control and came off his bike which then appeared to hit him as man and machine bounced across the infield shale.

Marquez injured

Marquez broke a bone in his arm after the heavy crash. He was put into a neck brace and taken away from the track in an ambulance.

His team tweeted: "A fall at Turn 3 while fighting for the podium has resulted in a broken right humerus for @marcmarquez93, who will travel to Barcelona for surgery."

