Facebook alert helps police save 24-year-old man who attempted suicide

A timely alert by Facebook helped Kolkata police save the life of a 24-year-old man, who attempted suicide by slashing his wrist on Monday. The man, who had returned home in West Bengal's Nadia district after losing his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tried to kill himself. The incident came to light after the man posted a video on Facebook stating that he was going to kill himself.

The man was saved in time after the local police and his father rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was treated and discharged later. The incident came to light after Facebook officials informed Kolkata police that the man has attempted suicide after uploading a video of the social networking site, reports Hindustan Times.

Kolkata police sprung into action after they found that the video was uploaded from Nadia. "We found that some phone numbers were used while creating the profile. The phone numbers were traced to Nadia district. We immediately contacted the user...and it was found that the numbers belonged to a man whose son had uploaded the video," a police officer said.

Also Read: Facebook flags man's 'suicidal activity', cops race to save him

The man's father was informed about the video and he rushed to his son's room. However, by then, the son had slashed his wrist and was bleeding profusely. In the meantime, a local police team, which was informed by the Kolkata police rushed the man to a hospital for treatment.

"The victim's father later said that his son used to work outside Bengal and had returned during the pandemic. In Nadia, he got a job at a shop but was very depressed as the salary was very low," a police officer said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news