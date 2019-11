Fadnavis returns as Maharashtra CM: Prominent leaders react on Twitter

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis takes oath for his second term as Maharashtra CM as Govenor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari looks on. Picture/Suresh KK

The government formation drama saw an unexpected end this morning with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar taking oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively. Although it came as a surprise, some leaders have expressed their support through Twitter to the BJP-NCP union, whereas others have taken to the micro-blogging site to word their disappointment.

Here’s how some of the prominent leaders reacted on Twitter to the two leaders taking the oath to power.

Supriya Sule, Senior NCP leader and daughter of Sharad Pawar's latest Whatsapp status,her office confirms statement as well pic.twitter.com/cRksZyrNJK — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2019

Union Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari and home minister Amit Shah said while congratulating Fadnavis and Pawar, that he is sure that the leaders will speed the vagon of the state's development.

BJP Working President, JP Nadda in Ahmedabad: I congratulate the people of Maharashtra, a stable government under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis ji has been formed. It is a sign of a mature democracy. pic.twitter.com/cYrRrXJalR — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

Sharad Pawar clears the air on nephew Ajit taking oath as Deputy CM, saying that he does not support the decision.

Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena and Congress leaders have expressed their displeasure and accused NCP of betrayed the party and their alliance.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: Sharad Pawar saheb has nothing to do with this, Ajit Pawar has backstabbed the people of Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/L5HtyMtiWf — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Ajit Pawar: This is not NCP's decision and does not have Sharad Pawar saheb's support. #MaharashtraGovtFormation pic.twitter.com/1OUPg6C2Lx — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

महाराषà¥Âà¤ÂŸà¥Âà¤° मà¥Â‡à¤Â‚ à¤Âœà¥Â‹ हà¥Âà¤Â† वह à¤Â›à¤¿à¤ªà¤Â•à¤° à¤Â•à¤°à¤¨à¥Â‡ à¤Â•à¥Â€ à¤Â•à¥Âà¤¯à¤¾ à¤Â†à¤µà¤¶à¥Âà¤¯à¤Â•à¤¤à¤¾ थà¥Â€, à¤Â‡à¤¸ पà¥Âà¤°à¤Â•à¤¾à¤° à¤Â à¤Âšà¤¾à¤¨à¤Â• राषà¥Âà¤ÂŸà¥Âà¤°à¤ªà¤¤à¤¿ शासन à¤Â•à¤¾ हà¤ÂŸà¤¨à¤¾ à¤Â”र à¤Â‡à¤¸ पà¥Âà¤°à¤Â•à¤¾à¤° शपथ दिलाना à¤Â•à¥ÂŒà¤¨à¤¸à¥Â€ नà¥Âˆà¤¤à¤¿à¤Â•à¤¤à¤¾ हà¥Âˆ?

यà¥Â‡ लà¥Â‹à¤Â— दà¥Â‡à¤¶ मà¥Â‡à¤Â‚ लà¥Â‹à¤Â•à¤¤à¤Â‚तà¥Âà¤° à¤Â•à¥Â‹ à¤Â•à¤¿à¤¸ दिशा मà¥Â‡à¤Â‚ लà¥Â‡ à¤Âœà¤¾ रहà¥Â‡ हà¥Âˆà¤Â‚? समय à¤Â†à¤¨à¥Â‡ पर दà¥Â‡à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥Â€ à¤Â‡à¤¸à¤Â•à¤¾ à¤Âœà¤µà¤¾à¤¬ दà¥Â‡à¤Â‚à¤Â—à¥Â‡ à¤Â”र बà¥Â€à¤Âœà¥Â‡à¤ªà¥Â€ à¤Â•à¥Â‹ सबà¤Â• सिà¤Â–ाà¤Âà¤Â‚à¤Â—à¥Â‡à¥¤ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 23, 2019

Nawab Malik,NCP:Ye dhoke se banayi gayi sarkar hai aur ye vidhan sabha ke floor pe haaregi, saare vidhayak hamare saath hain. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/TISmQENzTo — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

Sanjay Nirupam: People would be thinking I will be happy by today's developments,but I am actually very sad. Congress has been unnecessarily defamed in this and thinking of alliance with Shiv Sena was a mistake. I appeal to Sonia ji to at first dissolve Congress Working Committee pic.twitter.com/dvg9sEBCDB — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

ANI reports say that Uddhav Thackeray would address the media later in the day on the political twist.

