Fahmaan Khan roped in to be Anjali's love interest in Mere Dad ki Dulhan

Actor Fahmaan Khan who has previously been seen in a few television shows, has been roped in for Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering Mere Dad ki Dulhan essaying the role of Niya’s (character played by Anjali Tatrari) new flatmate in California. Randeep (essayed by Fahmaan) is projected to be a carefree boy who believes in living his life to the fullest. He will be seen accidentally bumping into Niya’s life when she is attending a training session in Ghaziabad.

In the recent track of the show, viewers will see that Niya is all set to fly California and start her new journey away from her dad. Randeep will be entering as the son of a businessman, who belongs to a wealthy family. His father wants him to be the next CEO of their company and lead the organization, however, he wants to live his life on his own terms and do something of his own. Niya and Randeep’s chemistry will be seen spiking up from the first episode and they even had to jump in the pool as they accidentally slip, for their first scene together.

Both of them are shooting out of the country in December for their California bit. Fahmaan Khan shares about his character, “I’m very excited about this role because it’s something I’ve never done before. All my characters have been serious ones in the past, but Randeep is a very lively person. Unlike Niya, he is a very impromptu, live-in-the-moment kind of guy. He is very different from Niya and that’s what makes her admire his way of life. He’s a carefree guy with an entrepreneurial in nature and he assists his father in reviving small scale businesses. Niya’s world revolves around his father, but Randeep prefers being at an arm’s distance.”

