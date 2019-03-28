Faithful friends! Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan start a new fan club - 'We love KK'

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have started a new fan club #WeLoveKK dedicated to Katrina Kaif.

Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor

Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor are considered to be Bollywood's closest pals. Yesterday, Dhawan and Kapoor presented Kat with a toy Dalmatian. Dogs are faithful and so are they.

The duo is now starting a new fan club - We love KK aka Katrina Kaif. As she has been sporting about their outrageous antics, their earlier club, I hate Katrina Kaif now stands dissolved!

For the unversed, Arjun and Varun claimed to have started a club called 'We hate Katrina Kaif' during Katrina's early Bollywood career. They made the admission in an episode of 'Koffee with Karan'. However, it seems things have gotten better since then and all is good in the hood.

In the Instagram post of Arjun Kapoor, the two actors can be seen presenting Katrina with a dalmatian trophy as a token of their "faithful friendship". "So Varun Dhawan and I are starting a new fan club #WeLoveKK aka Katrina Kaif! Here we are seen awarding her, for absolutely no reason whatsoever. PS - the Dalmatian trophy Katrina's holding represents our faithful friendship kyunki yeh dosti #firstclass hai!" Arjun wrote in the caption.

Shortly after Arjun posted the picture, Katrina, failing to contain her laughter commented, "hahaahahahhahaahaaa."

Also Read: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor to get married on April 19?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates