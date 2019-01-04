Fake currency racket busted in Kolkata, four arrested

Jan 04, 2019, 22:32 IST | IANS

All of them were produced before the court

Fake Indian currency notes (FICN) of Rs 4,25,000 face value were seized and four people arrested by the city police from a Kolkata neighbourhood on Friday, police said.

The city police's Special Task Force caught four individuals -- Prashanta Majumdar of North 24 Parganas district, Md. Akram Ali of Kolkata, Anarul Haque of Malda district and Md. Guddu Khureshi of Kolkata -- while they were exchanging the currency in Narkeldanga area.

The personnel seized 163 fakes notes of Rs 2,000 denomination and 198 fakes notes of Rs 500 from them.

