Fake currency racket busted in Kolkata, four arrested

Fake Indian currency notes (FICN) of Rs 4,25,000 face value were seized and four people arrested by the city police from a Kolkata neighbourhood on Friday, police said.

The city police's Special Task Force caught four individuals -- Prashanta Majumdar of North 24 Parganas district, Md. Akram Ali of Kolkata, Anarul Haque of Malda district and Md. Guddu Khureshi of Kolkata -- while they were exchanging the currency in Narkeldanga area.

The personnel seized 163 fakes notes of Rs 2,000 denomination and 198 fakes notes of Rs 500 from them.

All of them were produced before the court.

