Fake Twitter account found operating with Cyber Cell logo

While conducting a social media investigation to ensure that rumours and misinformation are not spread amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell came across a fake Twitter account being operated using the department's logo. After the matter was reported to the Cuffe Parade police station, the cops registered a case against an anonymous person and started an investigation to track down the user of the account.



The Maharashtra Cyber Cell was set up to coordinate all the cyber police stations in the state. It currently functions as the nodal body. Awareness regarding cyber crime is usually spread through the Cyber Cell. For this, the Cell had launched an official Twitter account in September 2017.

Based on the complaint filed by the Cyber Cell, the Cuff Parade police on July 6 registered a case under Section 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) of IPC as well as Section 66 (a) (d) of the Prevention of Misuse of Information Technology Act. An officer said that the account's URL had been obtained and further investigation was underway.

Speaking to mid-day, Yashshwi Yadav, inspector general of Maharashtra Cyber Cell said, "We have filed a complaint that a Twitter account has been created using the logo of the Cyber Cell with the Cuffe Parade police. It is important to know the reason behind using the Cell's logo."

Rajkumar Dongre, senior police inspector of Cuffe Parade police station said, "We have filed an FIR on the complaint of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. The Twitter account is being investigated."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news