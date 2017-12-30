Family, girl beaten up for resisting molestation attempt

A Class 8 girl and her family members were allegedly beaten up after they resisted the alleged molestation attempt on her by four youths, police said today



Representational Image

A Class 8 girl and her family members were allegedly beaten up after they resisted the alleged molestation attempt on her by four youths, police said today. According to a complaint filed yesterday by the girl's father, who belongs to Bhabhisa village under Kandhla Police Station in Shamli district, his daughter was being allegedly molested by the accused for the last several days on way to her school, police said.

When the girl's family protested the alleged molestation attempt, they four beat them up, the police said. Station House officer OP Choudhry said the police have filed a case against the accused and one of them has been arrested while three others are absconding. Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go