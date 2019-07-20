Family of Thakurganj earns Rs 1.5 crore on day 1 at the box office

bollywood

Undoubtedly, Family of Thakurganj is showing positive response and reported to show a bigger number in the upcoming week

Jimmy Sheirgill

Family of Thakurganj is becoming a craze among many families. It is clear that film is winning the audience heart as we look on the first-day collection of Family of Thakurganj starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill and Saurabh Shukla, produced by Ajay Kumar Singh under the banner of Lovely World Entertainment is 1.5crore.

Lovely World Entertainment in association with Pen Studios presents Family of Thakurganj, the film has been directed By Manoj K Jha.

The creative director of the film is Prince Singh and the project advisor is J Nutan Punkaj. It's a Pen Marudhar Worldwide release, which hit screens on the 19th of July.

