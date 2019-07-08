Family Of Thakurganj trailer receives a wonderful response

bollywood

The makers of Jimmy Shergill and Mahie Gill starrer Family of Thakurganj recently released the trailer of the film. It has received immense praise from the audience

Jimmy Shergill

The makers of Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill starrer Family of Thakurganj recently released the trailer of the film. It has received immense praise from the audience, who are now geared up for the release of the film. Besides Jimmy and Mahie, in the film, actor Nandish Sandhu is playing the role of Nannu's younger brother, Mannu. Nannu is an illiterate goon and indulges in illegal activities such as extortion, smuggling, while Mannu is obedient, educated and with high moral values.

Talking about his thought process behind coming on board, producer Ajay Kumar Singh says, "I stay in a joint family and believe that the script narrated by Dilip Shukla is exactly how many Indian families are. Very often in small towns, you will find two brothers who stay amicably together in the same house even though they have opposite world views", he says.

Talking about his future plans, he adds, "As 2019 still has 6 months to go, between 2019-20 Lovely Entertainment will have 3 films back to back as we are currently working on 3 scripts. We plan to approach actors like Siddharth Malhotra, Ayushmaan Khurana and Rajkummar Rao for these in Jan 2020".

Jayantilal Gada, who has presented the film, says, "Nowadays, a movie runs on content and the story of this film is what makes it stand apart, besides great performances and cinematography. Before I came on board, Prince and Ajay Kumar Singh, the producer of the film, asked me to watch it. I was sold on the idea instantly. I am confident that the film will be loved by the viewers as it is all about love, bonding and the relationships shared by people."

Family of Thakurganj is directed by Manoj Jha and written by Dilip Shukla. The film also features Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Pawan Malhotra, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Manoj Pahwa, Pranati Rai Prakash and Sudhir Pandey in pivotal roles. Lovely World Entertainment in Association with Pen Studios presents Family of Thakurganj, produced by Ajay Kumar Singh, directed By Manoj K Jha, creative director Prince Singh, and project advisor is J Nutan Punkaj. It's a Pen marudhar worldwide release on 19th July.

