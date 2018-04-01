Fan creates handmade sketch of Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee
TV and film actor Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee surprised by Singapore fan's handmade sketch of themselves
TV and film actor Gurmeet Choudhary was surprised to receive a handmade sketch of him, wife Debina Bonnerjee and his pet dogs from a Singapore-based fan. "It was one of the sweetest gestures. I was overwhelmed that people outside India also admire me. My wife and I were surprised that a fan from Singapore did this," says Choudhary.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Trending Video