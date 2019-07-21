Fan girl moment for Kriti Kharbanda while shooting with Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre

bollywood

Though Kriti Kharbanda considers every film of hers as special, she admits that Chehre, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, will always be extra special due to the presence of Amitabh Bachchan

Kriti Kharbanda, who features in Rumi Jaffery's Chehre, along with Amitabh Bachchan, still can't get over the fact that she shared screen space with the matinee idol. It was a surreal moment for her on the set.

She had to pinch herself to remind her that she was shooting with Big B. Though Kharbanda considers every film of hers as special, she admits that Chehre, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, will always be extra special due to the presence of Bachchan.

Kriti, recently, shared her look from the film.

Kriti had shared few pictures from the film's sets as well, when it went on floors in May.

Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, the film, which also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor, is slated to release on February 21, 2020. Chehre is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Ltd.

