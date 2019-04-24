Fan says Deepika Padukone is the sexiest Bollywood actress, hubby Ranveer Singh agrees

bollywood

Deepika Padukone shared BTS pictures from one of her photoshoots and fans showered her with love and comments calling her the sexiest actress in Bollywood, and Ranveer Singh wholeheartedly agreed

Deepika Padukone. Pic/instagram.com/deepikapadukone

Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone is touted as the sexiest woman in Asia. One of her fans recently crowned her as the sexiest actress in Bollywood, and Ranveer Singh couldn't agree more.

Deepika Padukone shared BTS pictures from one of her photoshoots and fans poured in their love with comments calling her the sexiest actress in Bollywood. While fans flooded her comments section, hubby Ranveer Singh also didn't miss the chance to appreciate his wifey. This is the picture that Deepika shared:

Here's how Ranveer Singh shared his excitement, "killin me, he wrote, and her fans crowned her as the sexiest actress by starting a poll. "WHO ELSE THINK THAT Deepika padukone is the most sexieSt actress in BOLLYWOOD.... (sic)" they wrote.

Check out the comments below:

Achieving one feat after another, Deepika Padukone has won the box office with numerous films falling in the 100 crore club as well as the 200 crore club. The actress is also winning B-town with her charm and fabulous performances.

Deepika is currently busy getting into the skin of her character, Malti, with Chhapaak as she slips into the shoes of an acid attack survivor. Her upcoming film touches upon all the adversities and triumphs that the survivor feels.

After bringing to screen the courage and valour of Rani Padmini in Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone personifies another tale of bravery and human spirit with Chhapaak. Drawing instances from the life of Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is a story of the strength and integrity of the acid attack survivor.

