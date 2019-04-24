This adorable gesture by Ranveer Singh towards wifey Deepika will melt your heart

bollywood

A viral picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during a wedding in Mumbai is giving us major relationship goals

Pic: Instagram/@magicaldeepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are giving some major goals to all the couples out there. Their love and admiration for each other have evidently increased manifolds.

Last week the couple attended a wedding in Mumbai. While Ranveer was dressed in a stunning black outfit, Deepika opted for a beautiful white saree with red floral prints. Check out the photos of Deepika and Ranveer in their traditional best.

While the adorable photos of the couple dressed in their best went viral on social media, it was one particular photo which caught everyone's attention.

The viral photo shared by Deepika's fan account on Instagram shows Ranveer holding wife Deepika’s heels in his hands as she greets friends and other guests at the wedding.

The adorable gesture melted the hearts of Deepveer's fan who took to social media to praise Ranveer.

Certainly, Ranveer has ticked all the boxes of a 'dutiful husband'. The couple never fails us in giving major couple goals!

Also Read: Ranveer Singh teases 'forever hungry' wife Deepika Padukone

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018. On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is enjoying the glory of Gully Boy's success and has started prepping for Kabir Khan's '83. Deepika, who was last seen in Padmaavat, will essay the character of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak.

Also Read: See photos: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh exude love in these black and white pics

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates