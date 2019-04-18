See photos: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh exude love in these black and white pics

bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been setting relationship goals for the longest time. These black and white pictures of the couple are all about love and companionship

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Pic/instagram.com/deepveer_myheartbeat

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the kinds of people who love unconditionally. Their long-standing relationship stands testament to this fact. Before the couple got married, they set all new relationship goals, and after they tied the knot, they showed how a marriage can be perfect and meant to be.

Deepika and Ranveer's photos together are all kinds of adorable and fans of the actors' love it when they post new pictures on social media. Now, one of the actors' fan clubs has shared some unseen, black and white pictures of Deep-Veer that are going viral on the internet and for good reason. The couple looks happy, excited and seems to be having fun at what looks like a friend's wedding.

Along with Deepika and Ranveer, Deepika's mother Ujjala Padukone can also be seen at the wedding. Deepika Padukone is all things glam as always in a high-neck gown, Ranveer Singh goes stylish in a suit, and Ujjala Padukone looks lovely in a sequinned sari.

The couple always makes sure that they're by each other's side no matter where they are. In this picture too, you can see Deepika talking to a friend, but she's sitting close to Ranveer.

Aren't these pictures just super sweet? The couple knows just how to stay connected to their friends and make them feel special on their special day.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently filming for Meghna Gulzar's directorial Chhapaak, in which the actress plays an acid attack survivor. Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for '83, a biopic based on India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win.

Also read: Ranveer Singh teases 'forever hungry' wife Deepika Padukone

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates