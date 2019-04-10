Ranveer Singh teases 'forever hungry' wife Deepika Padukone

Updated: Apr 10, 2019, 17:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Ranveer Singh commenting on Deepika Padukone's photos is nothing new. However, his latest reply to her post is aww-dorable

Deepika Padukone shared this picture on her Instagram account

Who says love fades after marriage? Bollywood's cute couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are a clear example of love only getting stronger and deeper after marriage! The couple still has the same romance and spark in their relationship, which is evident through their reactions and comments for each other on social media and during the events that they attend together.

Recently, a picture posted by Deepika got the stamp of approval from hubby, Ranveer Singh. Deepika shared a photo from her childhood in which she can be seen completely engrossed in her food. She captioned the photo, "forever hungry...& nothing's changed! [sic]"

 
 
 
Seemingly, this photo is from a function where Deepika is dressed in a pretty white frock with shoes and socks. Ranveer replied saying, "I can vouch for that! Nothing's changed!"

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepika too comments on every photo of Ranveer Singh. On Tuesday, the Bajirao Mastani actor shared a photo in which he looks quite intense. In the photo, the actor flaunts his well-trimmed beard, moustache and sunglasses. The dimpled-beauty couldn't resist and commented: "Candy!"

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Isn't this couple's social media mush adorable?

On the professional front, Deepika is busy shooting for her next titled Chhapaak in New Delhi. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Ranveer Singh is busy prepping for Kabir Khan's '83 based on India's historic 1983 cricket World Cup victory.

