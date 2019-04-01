Fan throws away bra at Nick Jonas' concert, Priyanka Chopra picks it up as 'fan message'

hollywood

A fan threw her bra away at actor-singer Nick Jonas' concert, and his actress wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas was only too happy to pick it and pass it as a "fan message"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

In the videos that have surfaced online from the Atlanta concert, Priyanka Chopra is seen picking up the blue coloured bra at the concert.

Priyanka, who was attending her first Jonas Brothers' concert, cheerfully picked up the bra at the gala to give it to her husband Nick. She even put a video on Instagram in which she is seen walking away with a blue bra in her hand. Here's what she posted:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NP Globaldomination (@npglobaldomination) onMar 30, 2019 at 8:56pm PDT

"Collecting fan messages for the hubby! Happy to pass along! Lol," she wrote alongside the video in which she is smiling away. Priyanka also posted a backstage video on her Instagram stories, where she was seen cuddling up to Nick and was heard saying: "This is my first Jonas Brothers concert and I am very excited and proud of them."

The Isn't It Romantic star has featured in Jonas Brothers' latest music video 'Sucker'. The two were also seen vacationing with family in Miami.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas divorce was just an April fool joke?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates