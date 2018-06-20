Fanne Khan co-stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor plan surprise celebration for Rajkummar Rao

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor plan surprise celebration for Rajkummar Rao on last day of Fanne Khan shoot

Cast and crew on the last day of Rao's shoot

Rajkummar Rao's birthday may be over two months away, but the actor was treated to an intimate celebration on the sets of Fanne Khan on Monday. As Rao wrapped up his portions for the musical, the cast and crew — led by Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, producer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and director Atul Manjrekar — brought in a cake for him.

Says a source from the sets, "Aishwarya, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao reached Mehboob studios on Monday morning to shoot their combination scenes. Besides filming the pending sequences, Raj also finished his photo shoot for the film's promotions. When the director called pack-up, Raj was in for a pleasant surprise when he saw the cast and crew had arranged a cake for him. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor also joined in the celebrations."

After Rao fractured his leg last year, he had to postpone the shooting of his combination sequences by a few weeks. The team was touched by Rao's professionalism, who resumed filming as soon as he was declared fit. It was only apt then that his last day on the set be marked with revelry.

Mehra says, "We thought it was time for a celebration as everything was completed on schedule. It's been a pleasure working with such an immensely talented and sincere actor like Rajkummar on this film." Talking about his experience of collaborating with Rai and Kapoor, Rao says, "Shooting for Fanne Khan with Rakesh sir, Atul, Anil sir and Aishwarya was a great learning experience for me. I'm going to miss being on Fanne Khan's set."

Scheduled to hit theatres on August 3, the film's teaser will be attached to Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju.

