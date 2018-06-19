Race 3 box office collection: Salman Khan-starrer rakes in over Rs 181 crore worldwide

Race 3 also crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic market in the first weekend

Salman Khan in Race 3

Salman Khan's Eid release, Race 3 races ahead at the global box office, mints Rs 181.32 crore worldwide gross over the first weekend. The film also crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic market in the first weekend. Race 3 also has gone on to become the highest opener of 2018 by minting Rs 29.17 crore on day 1. The day 2 collections witnessed an upward trend as it saw Rs 38.14 crore at the box office followed by day 3 collections of Rs 39.16 crore, taking the 3 days grand total to Rs 106.47 crore.

Race 3 is a stand-alone sequel to the hit franchise Race. With the third installment, Salman Khan has replaced Saif Ali Khan, who played the lead in first two films. Although the film has been receiving mixed reviews, the film's collections prove that Salman Khan is the Box Office king and has a steady hold at the ticket counter, especially the Eid release slot.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza is running strong at the box office.

