Fanney Khan poster: Anil Kapoor's embarks on his musical journey

The first poster from Fanne Khan has been released. It has Anil Kapoor holding his musical instruments set on a journey

Anil Kapoor from Fanne Khan

After much anticipation, the makers of Fanney Khan presented the first ever poster of the film featuring Anil Kapoor. Showcasing Anil Kapoor donning grey hair and holding a trumpet in one hand while a Tiffin box in other, the poster voices the story of an aspirational singer, as he balances his livelihood along. The colourful poster, however, doesn't show the face of the actor building intrigue amongst the audience.

Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanne Khan will bring back Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai after the duo shared a camaraderie in Taal. A one of its kind musical comedy, Fanne Khan is a story about a father who wishes to fulfill the dream of his daughter, who is an aspirational singer. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a singing sensation in the film. Young talent Rajkummar Rao will be portraying the love interest of Aishwarya in the film, which is one of the most interesting facets of Fanne Khan.

Earlier, pictures from the sets surfaced the internet, thus, building intrigue amongst the audience. Gulshan Kumar Presents, a T-Series Films and ROMP Films production, Fanne Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and nominees of ROMP. Starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Rajkummar Rao, the film is slated to release on 3rd August 2018.

Also Read: Fanne Khan Co-Stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor Plan Surprise Celebration For Rajkummar Rao

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates