Fans are all hearts for Shahid Kapoor's sun-kissed pictures

Shahid Kapoor treated fans to winking selfies on Sunday. The actor was channelling his weekend mood, it seems as he shared a couple of pictures in which he is seen soaking in the sun and sporting a warm hoodie.



In the sun-kissed pictures, Shahid looks dapper while he playfully winks for the lens. He captioned the post as, "Soaking the sun. (with sun and a ghost emoji)". Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)



Many left red heart and fire emoticons in the comments section, and the pictures prompted several comments from his female fans who were all hearts for the picture.

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, Shahid had shared a stunning picture of himself where he was seen sitting astride on a bike and asked fans if they want to go on a ride with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

After garnering widespread applause for his romantic drama 'Kabir Singh,' Kapoor will next be seen in sports drama 'Jersey.'

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI