Fans cannot stop raving about Deepika Padukone's performance in Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone has created a legacy for herself when it comes to challenging performances and creating an impact at the same time. The actor's recently released, Chhapaak, where she is essaying the character of Malti, inspired by the life story of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor is one such case in context. The reviews are great and the word of mouth is how Deepika has yet again proved that she is the actress whose hard work pays off each time.

Malti has created the waves where Deepika has not just brought the story to the screens but also the agony and triumph of Laxmi's spirit with her characterisation. From Indian fans to the Bollywood fraternity to fans across the world, everyone is all praise for her acting.

Deepika's character in Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani have already set a benchmark and looking at the rave reviews, Malti has only added to the list. This only goes on to prove how the actress takes every nuance of the character she portrays and portrays it on screens- Malti being one of the finest examples. Some are calling it her career-best while the others are calling it unbelievable.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar and Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released on January 10, 2020, nationwide.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates