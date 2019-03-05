Fans come first at the musical event in Malad

things-to-do

A musical event that puts fans first with a pay-as-you-want model returns bigger and better than before

Control ALT Delete being held at Roaring Farms. Pic/Sujay Das

What are some of the obstacles that you've faced while hosting…" Nikhil Udupa, co-organiser of Control ALT Delete, cuts us off when we ask him this question ahead of the music festival's 11th edition.

He has a one-word answer - "Money." But then again, overcoming monetary hurdles are natural when you are trying to build a pay-as-you-want ethos around a property. And the fact that the event has only become bigger each subsequent year is testament to the amount of goodwill it has generated in the indie community.

We remember first attending it back in 2014. A line of people had stood outside Blue Frog. A box with the word "Daanpeti" written on it in Hindi had been placed outside the door. And each person had put an amount - Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 500, whatever - into it before listening to five outfits.

That was then. Now, the festival has blossomed into a two-day mega event with 45 acts spread over five stages. This edition also features a new camping site, where people can spend the night. "We have reached Rs 4.2 lakh of our `5 lakh target through crowdfunding, and are hoping to make up the remainder at the gate, and through food and drink sales," Udupa tells us, though - going by an attractive line-up and the aforementioned goodwill - it's safe to assume that he doesn't have any reason to worry. So, we bring you the best acts from across the five stages.

ON: March 9 and 10, 1 pm

AT: Roaring Farms, Pathare Wadi, Malad West.

LOG ON TO: controlaltdelete.in

ENTRy: Pay as you want

Mumbai 95 stage

(for rap crews)

Dopeadelicz are one of Mumbai's earliest rap crews, predating the emergence of DIVINE and Naezy. And before Gully Boy placed the spotlight firmly on the latter duo, it was this crew that contributed to the music of a feature film, for Rajnikanth's Kaala, based on Tamilians living in the slums of Dharavi. Catch them for their cheeky lyrics that poke fun at, among others, the Mumbai Police.

Sidetalk stage

(for live bands)

Udupa tells us how, while curating the artistes for each edition, the organisers attempt to include names that people don't usually get to hear in Mumbai. That reflects in Meba Ofilia's inclusion in the line-up. The hip-hop and R&B singer from Shillong shot into the indie limelight after bagging the Best Indian Act honour at the MTV Europe Music Awards. Her voice has an unfiltered western aesthetic that can alternate between sounding shy and sultry. Catch her perform at what will be her debut Mumbai gig.

Electric Jungle stage

(for DJs and producers)

Seedhe Maut are a hip-hop duo who lay Delhi's underbelly bare with their music. It consists of Encore AJ and Calm, and their latest track - Kyu - is a somewhat dark composition that addresses the drug culture in the capital. The act are among a growing tribe of artistes who are gradually shifting the conversation about rap music in North India away from the Baadshahs and Honey Singhs to something less manufactured.

Synths and Strings stage

(for eclectic acts)

Suyasha Sengupta has transformed herself into a whole new avatar after her band - The Ganesh Talkies - went on a hiatus. The Kolkata-based vocalist has become this one-woman musical army that produces electronica-infused music with a don't-mess-with-me attitude about it. And like Ofilia, this will also be her first Mumbai concert.

Survive This

(for metal music)

The ominous title of the stage says it all. This is where things will get really loud, with a heavy line-up of metal acts. One of them, Gutslit, is a Mumbai-based band that has survived the rise and dip in the genre's popularity in the city. But watch out for the mosh pit that is likely to form during their performance.

