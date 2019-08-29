Fans excited to see Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli

bollywood

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's pairing in Khaali Peeli is being loved and has become the talk of the town

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in the poster of Khaali Peeli. Picture Courtesy: Ananya Panday's Instagram account

The announcement of their film, Khaali peeli has left everyone stunned and they are excited to see this millennial pair together. The new interesting pairing on the bloc, of actress Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, and fans have gone crazy ever since the new announcement has been done!

Talking about Ananya Panday, the actress is currently shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh and has grabbed Khaali Peeli. Interestingly, even before her debut film Student of The Year released, she was locked for Pati Patni Aur Woh opposites Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Ishaan Khatter made his debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds (2017). The film highlighted the life of a young boy named Amir living in the slums, and how he tackles with the police after he gets caught in one of the drug dealings. The movie was critically acclaimed and Ishaan swept many awards for the same. Talking about Ananya Panday, she made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2 (2019).

They would definitely make for a good pair as they look adorable together. Ishaan and Ananya will star together in this young and edgy film Khaali Peeli. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan, produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is set in Mumbai. The film kick-starts with a night when a boy meets girl, which turns out to be an edgy roller-coaster ride.

Speaking about this film, its director Maqbool Khan, in an interview with IANS had said, "I can't wait to start this ride with this young talent." While producer Ali Abbas Zafar said, The process of 'Khaali Peeli' has been organic -- Maqbool, Himanshu and I worked on the script for almost a year and when we thought it was completely baked, we took it to this enthusiastic young cast."

The film's shoot will start on September 11, 2019, and will release on June 12, 2020. Vishal-Shekhar to compose the music of the film.

