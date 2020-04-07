Fans give a big thumbs up to Siddhi Ahuja for her recently released song Jinke Liye

The recently released song by T-Series titled Jinke Liye featuring actress Siddhi Ahuja has become a hit amongst the masses ever since it has released. Fans have taken the internet by storm by pouring in immense love and appreciation for Siddhi who has played an integral part in Jinke Liye.

Siddhi is extremely overwhelmed with the kind of response she has been receiving. The actress is also flooded with congratulatory calls and messages from close friends, family and industry folks.

Jinke Liye is a tale of betrayal which showcases Siddhi Ahuja perfectly playing the role of Jaani’s lover who cheats on Neha Kakkar in the song.

Siddhi Ahuja is a model turned actor, known for Mitran Nu Shaunk Hathyaran Da (2019), Jugni Yaaran Di (2019) and B4U: Kadak Hai Boss (2019).

Siddhi has been part of various ad campaigns, fashion shows, modelling endorsements and is currently working on her upcoming web series which is yet to be announced.

