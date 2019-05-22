Fans love the trailer of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

hollywood

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood stars some big names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie. The trailer is a treat to watch thanks to the actors, who nail the portrayal of their characters

The trailer of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has been winning hearts all over. The film, which premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

The film stars some big names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie. The recently released trailer is a treat to watch thanks to the actors, who nail the portrayal of their characters. The upcoming movie also happens to be the last film of late actor Luke Perry, who was seen in the web series Riverdale as Fred Andrews, Archie's dad.

Set in the backdrop of 1969 Los Angeles, the trailer features DiCaprio and Pitt as fading TV star Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth, respectively. The film follows them as they make their way through a changing film industry, and fight to reclaim their fame.

The future looks bleak for Dalton until he meets his next-door neighbour Sharon Tate, played by Robbie. Robbie features as the late Hollywood actor Sharon Tate who, in real life, was murdered in August 1969 by followers of Charles Manson.

The trailer has been trending ever since it dropped with the hashtag #onceuponatimeinhollywood. Fans can't get enough of the recently released trailer and have been praising the actors and the one and only Tarantino for his impeccable direction.

A Twitter user wrote, "Once upon a time in Hollywood is getting rave reviews. It received a 6 minute standing ovation at the premiere in Cannes. Tarantino is epic. I can't wait to see this movie!! #OnceUponATimeInHollywood

An excited fan wrote, "Cannot wait for this, Tarantino's 9th Movie and also #LukePerry's last movie. So throw in Leo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt, Al Pacino plus many more. What's not to like? #OnceUponATimeInHollywood."

Perry, who passed away at the age of 52 on March 4, will be seen on the silver screen for the last time playing the role of Scott Lancer in the upcoming film.

The multi starrer film also features Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Michael Madsen, Lena Dunham, and Kurt Russell. It is produced by Shannon McIntosh and David Heyman. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theatres on July 26, 2019.

