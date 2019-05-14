Cannes 2019: Movies to watch out for at this film festival

hollywood

Cannes Film Festival will see some great movies one could watch out for, one of them being Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Brad Pitt and Leonardo Di Caprio/picture courtesy: Cannes Film Festival's Instagram account

Cannes film festival starts on May 14, and people can't wait for celebrities to walk the red carpet in their incredible ensembles. But this film festival is more than what celebrities wear and how they look. Cannes Film Festival will see some great movies one could watch out for, one of them being Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The film will have a world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The announcement also said that the film will be competing at the festival.

The film stars Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth. The film is written and helmed by Tarantino and produced by Shannon McIntosh and David Heyman. Set against the backdrop of 1969 Los Angeles, it also stars Margot Robbie, who is set to portray the role of Sharon Tate. Clu Gulager, James Landry Hebert, and Better Things star Mikey Madison have also been roped in for the project. The film is slated to release on July 26, 2019.

The film, which is shot in 35mm is taking longer to edit, and so it didn't get its name in the official selection announcement, which came out on April 18, reported Variety. Apart from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, take a look at other films which will also be a part of the much-awaited film festival.

At the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, which will get underway in the French Riviera on Tuesday, an Indian delegation will launch a special poster for the golden jubilee edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), spread awareness about the single window clearance facility in India and push co-production opportunities.

Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will lead the delegation comprising Censor Board Chairman Prasoon Joshi and acclaimed filmmakers Rahul Rawail, Shaji N. Karun and Madhur Bhandarkar, according to a statement by the Press Information Bureau.

India will also be showcased as a post-production hub to promote collaborations for films with international production houses. The Cannes Film Festival will be held over May 14-25.

