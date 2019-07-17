Fans praise Hrithik Roshan's performance in Super 30; check out reactions

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan has not only surprised the B-town with his stupendous performance but the beloved fans have also gotten moved and touched by his brilliant performance in Super 30

Hrithik Roshan has already created the right noise with his recent film Super 30 and the fans sure cannot get enough of his performance. The love and appreciation are pouring in from not just the critics but also the fellow industry people. Box office numbers are proof that the audience is loving the masterstroke performed by Hrithik Roshan.

The actor has not only surprised the B-town with his stupendous performance but the beloved fans have also gotten moved and touched by his brilliant performance in Super 30.

Here are the few comments that Hrithik Roshan has received:

Akash Kharve said, "@iHrithik #super30 has many heart melting moments. The way your life gets transformed in the movie after losing your father really made me think, there were many talented people who couldn't persue their dreams or career..! Respect to those (sic)"

Sayan Adhikary, "Happy Guru Purnima @iHrithik. Learnt so many things from u. Starting from overcoming stammering with ur tips to being inspired by u to transform myself from a skinny to a "not so skinny" guy. There are so many life lessons I learnt from u. U have been a great part of my life (sic)

Vincent Varghese, "Seeing a film like #Super30 reaffirms your faith in cinema that empowers, inspires & heals - all at the same time. Thank you @teacheranand for being the man you are. Thank you @iHrithik and the entire team for pouring heart & soul into this film. Wow (sic)"

Sunila Gurav, "@iHrithik is an actor who can play both Akbar & Anand so brilliantly.#Super30 is so inspiring movie.Loved it & also cried .Do we have such teachers today? Everyone should watch it (sic)"

Talking about Super 30, the actor has definitely gotten into the skin of his character of a Bihari Maths teacher by hitting the right chords with the strong accent. The fans are taken aback by the Bollywood Superstar delivering yet another stellar performance in a never seen before avatar in Super 30 trailer.

The film released on July 12 and is doing great business at the box office.

