Super 30: Hrithik Roshan joins hands with Little Singham

bollywood

Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to feature in a promotional video of animated character to promote the importance of education

With Super 30 having been created with the aim of encouraging children to chase their dreams, the makers of the venture found it only fitting to collaborate with the animated toon character Little Singham as a promotional endeavour.

The collaborative offering by Discovery Kids, Reliance Animation and Rohit Shetty Picturez has the character become a role model of sorts for young children. In the promotional video, Roshan, like his character in Super 30, will be seen mentoring the students in a school set-up.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's performance in Super 30 overwhelms Shekhar Kapur!

Roshan tells mid-day, "I love how Little Singham aims to impart strong values of bravery and nationalism in the children. I hope children across the country get the message that education is important, and cannot be taken lightly. Education and knowledge truly empower you to go out and achieve your dreams."

Also Read: Guru Purnima: Hrithik Roshan visits Patna, felicitates Anand Kumar and teachers

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates