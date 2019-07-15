Hrithik Roshan's performance in Super 30 overwhelms Shekhar Kapur!

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan who has nailed it with his realistic portrayal of mathematics teacher Anand Kumar in his film Super 30 has now overwhelmed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur

Superstar Hrithik Roshan who has nailed it with his realistic portrayal of mathematics teacher Anand Kumar in his film 'Super 30' has now overwhelmed the Internationally acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur by his power-packed performance in the film.

The ace filmmaker took to his social media handle and tweeted, "Watching Hindi cinema in the theatres is a cathartic experience for me. I sit quietly in the theatre hoping no one notices my tears flowing. #super30 did that to me. It’s such a good story (and true) and a completely different @iHrithik Roshan’s performance overwhelmed me."

Watching Hindi cinema in the theatres is a cathartic experience for me. I sit quietly in the theatre hoping no one notices my tears flowing. #super30 did that to me. It’s such a good story (and true) and a completely different @iHrithik Roshan’s performance overwhelmed me. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 15, 2019

In his tweet, Shekhar Kapur expressed how moved he was while watching the film. The filmmaker, in fact, hoped no one noticed his tears while he was watching the film.

Super 30 has been in the news due to its realistic content as it's based on true events. Hrithik Roshan shines as Anand Kumar, a Bihar based mathematician who trains underprivileged kids for IIT-JEE Mains, as he has comfortably got into the skin of the character and given an incredible performance. His depiction of the mathematician has left an impressive mark as it is being deemed as one of the finest performances of his career setting a new benchmark

Meanwhile, Super 30 is slowly charting its way with massive box office numbers. The film released on July 12, and over the weekend, the numbers seem decent enough. The second day, Saturday, witnessed the Hrithik Roshan-starrer collect Rs 18.19 crore, which is high for a film like Super 30 which is garnering appreciation from all across.

The film collected a total estimated Rs 50 crore in the first weekend. According to a report in Box Office India, the film has made an estimated Rs 20.5 crore on Sunday. Super 30 opened on Friday with Rs 11.83 crore and went on to show solid growth on Saturday with Rs 18.19 crore.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films, and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hit the theatres on 12 July globally.

