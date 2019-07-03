Fans swoon over Monalisa's Kamariya act

television

"You're a treat to watch," commented one Instagram user on the video, while others praised the dance as "hot and sexy"

Monalisa

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa grooved to the song Kamariya from the film Loveyatri, leaving her fans delighted. "Kamariya ... Style... #passion #dance," Monalisa posted on Instagram along with a video that she posted recently. Dressed in a sleeveless top and a pair of denim shorts, the actress looks simple and casual as she moves and grooves to the peppy number with a smile on her face. Her love for dancing is evident in the video.

In the past, Monalisa had participated in a dance reality show. She often takes to her social media account to share her dance videos. Monalisa features in the TV show "Nazar" and was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 10.

