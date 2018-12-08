FAO approves 2023 as International Year of Millets

national

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has approved India's proposal to observe an International Year of Millets in 2023, Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said on Friday. Singh had made the demand in August this year, which has been accepted by the ongoing FAO Council in Rome.

Millets consist of Jowar, Bajra, Ragi and minor millets, together termed as nutri-cereals. Singh said the development will enhance global awareness to bring back these nutri-cereals to the plate, for food and nutrition security and for increasing production to face the challenges posed by climate change, globally.

In addition, the Council also approved India's membership to the Executive Board of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) for 2020 and 2021.

