Farah Ali Khan's in-house staff tests positive for COVID-19

Sanjay Khan's daughter and jewellery designer Farah Ali Khan on Tuesday evening took to her Twitter account to reveal that one of her in-house staff has tested positive for COVID-19. She further revealed in her tweet that, the staff member will be moved to a quarantine facility. She also said everyone at home has been tested and they will all be going in quarantine.

Farah Ali Khan later thanked BMC and the doctors for dealing with everything swiftly. Her tweet read, "Have to say the @mybmc &their docs in Mumbai is amazing with dealing with Covid patients. The way they handled the situation & picked up my staff and took him to a facility was swift & timely. They showed kindness & humanity & treated him with dignity. Way to go @AUThackeray [sic]."

Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 14, 2020

Have to say the @mybmc &their docs in Mumbai is amazing with dealing with Covid patients. The way they handled the situation & picked up my staff and took him to a facility was swift & timely. They showed kindness & humanity & treated him with dignity. Way to goðÂÂÂÂÂÂ @AUThackeray ðÂÂ¤ÂÂ — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 14, 2020

Farah Ali Khan also thanked everyone for their kind concern and how she appreciated it wholeheartedly.

Thank you all for your kind concern & I appreciate it whole heartedly & am very touched, but right now more than dying of Covid 19, which I know I will survive if I get it, I’m more worried being alive financially disrupted going ahead. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂ¤ÂÂðÂÂ¤ÂÂ — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 14, 2020

Before the lockdown was imposed by the government, Farah's sister Sussanne Khan had moved into her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Juhu home to be closer to her kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik took to his Instagram account to share a long heartfelt post to thanks Sussanne for her gesture.

