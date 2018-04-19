Farah Khan creates jewellery line inspired by ice cream brand

Jewellery designer Farah Khan has collaborated with ice cream brand Magnum for a special collection



Jewellery designer Farah Khan has collaborated with ice cream brand Magnum for a special collection. Inspired by the brand's idea of Taking Pleasure Seriously, Farah has set out to create the MagnumXFarahKhan Collection that spells indulgence with chocolate diamonds and more. The line is dazzling, yet funky and playful, read a statement.

Farah Khan said, "My creations align with the brand's philosophy of craftsmanship and indulgence, inspiring every woman to experience bejewelled pleasure and unravel their playful side."

Actress Kalki Koechlin, the muse of the line, said: "It inspires a notion of pleasure. Set on rose gold with quirky chocolate diamonds, the collection brings out the sweet, naughty and playful side of me."

According to Himanshu Kanwar, Head - Magnum Ice Cream, India, Hindustan Unilever Limited, the pieces are "truly a work of art". It will be unveiled on Farah's official website on April 24.

