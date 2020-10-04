Farah Khan gets fast and furious

Barring helming a weekend episode of Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi—Made in India, Farah Khan has spent the past six months away from film sets. Evidently then, the director was happy to go behind the camera for an ad campaign for a brand that was being fronted by Kiara Advani. The three ads directed by the filmmaker were shot at Bandra's Mehboob Studios, and in distinct attires over an eight-hour leg.



"The shoot was done quickly, without a break, and also involved a photo-session by Avinash Gowariker. His team was given a separate sanitised enclosure. I am organised, and Kiara is punctual. She was always ready with her makeup, and didn't even break for lunch. We had a limited unit of 30 to 40 people, including Kiara's hair, makeup and costume team," says Khan crediting cinematographer Sunil Patel for ensuring a smooth shoot.

The director adds that the unit was armed with protective equipment like PPE kits, sanitisation tunnel, temperature and oxygen monitoring meters. A doctor, and an ambulance was on the set for the schedule. "The unit was given sanitised dabbas (in Styrofoam containers) which had dal, rice, vegetable and chicken. Unlike in a pre-COVID world, the buffet system could not be followed. I carried some sandwiches and my own sanitising microbial swipes," says the director, who said she felt more at peace filming the campaign than she did the episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi, given that she had to be in front of the camera for the latter. "For KKK, I had to wear makeup and perform without a mask. So, more time was spent on taking precautions. Here, I felt protected. Nobody was allowed within an eight feet radius of me. Even then, I will take a test after six days."

Khan is also busy these days helping her children Anya and Diva run their [online party organising] company—The MAD co. "They have thrown over 25 online parties, including baby showers and birthdays. Once people contact them on email, I dig deep to see if they are authentic requests."

